Greece prepares military aid package to Ukraine

Greece is preparing to hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

What will be included in the new package of military aid from Greece

It is noted that the new military aid package from Greece will consist of air missiles, artillery systems and ammunition.

It is emphasised that the Czech Republic will purchase weapons and then prepare the shipment directly to Ukraine.

Czech and Greek officials are negotiating the prices of these systems, and then a bilateral agreement will be signed.

Greek officials say that ammunition is what Ukraine needs the most and that its offer will contribute to meeting Ukrainians' needs.

In particular, the Greek government informed the EU leadership that this year, it would send to Ukraine:

2 thousand Zuni missiles;

180 missiles, which were successfully used by Ukraine in anti-tank warfare and are at the top of the list of Ukrainian requests;

90,000 90-mm shells, which are also used in anti-tank warfare, as well as in anti-aircraft weapons;

4 million bullets;

70 American-made 155-mm M114 howitzers.

What is known about the effectiveness of weapons from Greece

The publication points out that the artillery installations come from the Greek army, but for a long time, they were considered unnecessary for its operational needs.

However, they are considered helpful in Ukraine's confrontations on muddy terrain. Greece will sell This second batch of M114 to the Czech Republic for transfer to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will participate in a meeting of NATO members and other countries providing arms to Ukraine in Germany next week.

He is expected to reiterate Greece's position that the flow of arms and ammunition must be maintained to help Ukraine survive a difficult spring.

Greece has already provided anti-aircraft missile systems and sent Soviet-made BMP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicles in exchange for slightly more modern German-made Marder combat vehicles.