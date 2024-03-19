Germany announces new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine

According to the German Defence Ministry head, Boris Pistorius, Berlin will officially transfer new military aid to Ukraine for €500 million.

New aid to Ukraine from Germany. What is known

The German Minister of Defence made a loud statement during the Ramstein meeting.

According to Boris Pistorius, it is about 10,000 artillery shells from the reserves of the Bundeswehr, 100 armoured vehicles for infantry and 100 transport vehicles.

He added that Kyiv's basic defence needs must be considered during the debate on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The head of the German Defence Ministry emphasised that there should be sufficient artillery ammunition, more long-range rocket artillery, and air defence.

In his opinion, these are urgent issues.

Pistorius also noted that he does not want discussions about Taurus missiles to harm Ukraine in any way.

First, this debate has been going to extremes for several months. This is the right of everyone who wants it. We should not have gone so far as to exclude him once and for all. However, I believe that it should be clear that supporting Ukraine in other areas is more critical. Boris Pistorius German MOD chief

Why Germany still does not give Ukraine Taurus

A year ago, official Kyiv asked Berlin for Taurus long-range missiles, which can destroy targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometres.

However, the German authorities categorically refuse the transfer.

The country's leader, Olaf Scholz, argues that such supplies will allegedly require the presence of German soldiers on the ground.