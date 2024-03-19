German MOD chief says Ukraine urgently needs other weapons than Taurus missiles

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that during the debate on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the main needs of Kyiv in defense cannot be neglected.
What Pistorius said about the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that sufficient artillery ammunition, longer-range rocket artillery and air defence are urgent issues.
However, he also warned against harm in the Taurus debate.
Taurus missiles for Ukraine: what is known
Last year, Ukraine asked Germany for Taurus long-range missiles, which can destroy targets up to 500 kilometres away.
However, Berlin refuses to transfer. The Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz opposes it. He explained it by the fact that such supplies would allegedly require the presence of German soldiers on the ground.
Scholz also stated that if the Taurus missiles are provided to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "if used incorrectly," they can hit one of Moscow's targets.
