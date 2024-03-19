German MOD chief says Ukraine urgently needs other weapons than Taurus missiles

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that during the debate on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the main needs of Kyiv in defense cannot be neglected.

What Pistorius said about the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that sufficient artillery ammunition, longer-range rocket artillery and air defence are urgent issues.

The fact that classified information from the meeting was leaked is part of this racket. Everyone tries to declare himself by his behaviour, to play his game. Boris Pistorius German MOD chief

However, he also warned against harm in the Taurus debate.

First of all, this debate has been going to extremes for several months now. This is the right of everyone who wants it. We should not have gone so far as to exclude him once and for all. However, I believe that it should be clear that supporting Ukraine in other areas is more important, — the MOD chief emphasised. Share

Taurus missiles for Ukraine: what is known

Last year, Ukraine asked Germany for Taurus long-range missiles, which can destroy targets up to 500 kilometres away.

However, Berlin refuses to transfer. The Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz opposes it. He explained it by the fact that such supplies would allegedly require the presence of German soldiers on the ground.

Scholz also stated that if the Taurus missiles are provided to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "if used incorrectly," they can hit one of Moscow's targets.