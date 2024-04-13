Zelenskyy says there are 500 defense industry enterprises currently working in Ukraine
Zelenskyy says there are 500 defense industry enterprises currently working in Ukraine

There are currently 500 enterprises of the defense-industrial complex operating in Ukraine.

Day of the worker of the defense industry of Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke about the national defense industry while congratulating workers of the defense industry on the Day of Workers of the Defense-Industrial Complex of Ukraine.

According to the president, almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production.

In particular, they produce domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems and much more.

Already, other countries are interested in our weapons and in the fact that we work together. After all, without our strength, there will be no full strength of the EU and NATO. Ukraine will definitely achieve security for itself and help others to maintain and maintain security

Zelenskyi also inspected the latest samples of military equipment and weapons, listened to a report on the volume of their production and use at the front.

Ukrainian "Stugnas", Ukrainian armor, Ukrainian FPV-drones are no longer something unusual. I am proud of all our people and enterprises, which also make modern Ukrainian artillery common — modern calibers and guns are necessary.

It is important that two years ago, on April 13, two Neptune missiles developed and manufactured by Ukrainians destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Moskva.

In honor of this event, a professional holiday of workers of the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex was established last year.

