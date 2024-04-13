Zelenskyy says there are 500 defense industry enterprises currently working in Ukraine

There are currently 500 enterprises of the defense-industrial complex operating in Ukraine.
Day of the worker of the defense industry of Ukraine
Zelenskyy spoke about the national defense industry while congratulating workers of the defense industry on the Day of Workers of the Defense-Industrial Complex of Ukraine.
According to the president, almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production.
In particular, they produce domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems and much more.
Zelenskyi also inspected the latest samples of military equipment and weapons, listened to a report on the volume of their production and use at the front.
It is important that two years ago, on April 13, two Neptune missiles developed and manufactured by Ukrainians destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Moskva.
In honor of this event, a professional holiday of workers of the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex was established last year.
