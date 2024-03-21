Ukraine begins production of 640 km range missiles and air defence systems

Arms production in Ukraine tripled in 2023, and this year it is expected to increase sixfold.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine, said last month that Ukraine deployed a locally produced missile with a range of over 640 km. However, he did not provide details.

Officials said that air defence and precision missile systems similar to the U.S. High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS) are also being developed.

However, the high-tech systems that Ukraine needs to repel the Russian invaders are still very far from being produced in Ukraine.

To master such a production, to build such a production, it takes decades, — said Maksym Polyvyanyi, deputy general director of the company "Ukrainian Armored Technology". Share

The Washington Post writes that the Ukrainian arms industry is currently booming.

Factories produce shells, mortars, military vehicles, missiles, and other items necessary for the war effort.

Production has tripled in 2023 and is expected to increase sixfold this year.

Ukraine already produces 90% of its drone needs, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at a conference last month.

Ukraine also creates its own Soviet-style mortars and artillery shells of 122 and 152 mm calibre.

Ukrainian defence companies, the Washington Post writes, are also trying to meet the military's greatest need by creating their own 155-millimetre NATO-standard shells, which are needed for artillery systems supplied by Ukraine's Western partners.

However, this is insufficient despite Ukraine's facilities and certain raw materials, especially steel.