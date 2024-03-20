Sweden approves supply of artillery shells and combat boats to Ukraine

The Finance Committee of the Swedish Parliament supported the government's proposal to provide Ukraine with a new batch of military aid.

Ukraine will receive aid from Sweden

The Swedish Riksdag made a corresponding decision.

The Swedish Parliament reported that on March 19.

It is noted that the following defence equipment is in question:

artillery ammunition;

hand grenades;

anti-tank missiles;

underwater weapons;

combat boats

Medical equipment, medical vehicles and food will also be transferred.

Separately, Ukraine also received financial support, which includes contributions to funds and several bilateral and multilateral free projects created by EU and NATO countries to support Ukraine.

In addition, the support includes the implementation of training and security measures in Ukraine to develop its defense potential.

Sweden helps Ukraine

At the end of November 2023, it became known that Sweden would provide financial assistance to Ukraine. The funds will go to the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

On December 11, 2023, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, announced the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine for 133.5 million dollars, notably to support the energy sector in the winter period.

Also, Sweden, together with Britain, recently joined the drone coalition for Ukraine. Share

The other day, the Swedish government transferred Coast Guard jet skis to Ukraine.