Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania

Another batch of military support from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine on April 20. In particular, the Ukrainian army received a disassembled L-39ZA "Albatross" light attack aircraft.

Lithuania helps Ukraine

L-39ZA "Albatross" aircraft were used in the Lithuanian army to provide combat training of pilots in difficult meteorological conditions during the day and at night. Now Aero L-39 Albatros will also be in the Armed Forces.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

The department reminded that in response to the requests of the Ukrainian authorities, Lithuania has already supplied Ukraine with 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, generators, equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing, thousands of Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, etc.

Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to more than one billion euros. Lithuania provided military support to Ukraine in the amount of more than 610 million euros.

Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania reports that the signed document establishes mutual obligations and intentions regarding the earliest possible start of construction of the 155-mm ammunition plant in Lithuania and the fulfillment of the necessary conditions.

The Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, Aushrine Armonaite, emphasized that her country should "pay great attention not to talk about the threat of war, but to real actions to ensure the security of our country."

Freedom should be armed better than tyranny — today this warning of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, made at the beginning of a full-scale war with Russia, is more relevant than ever. And although we wish Ukraine to win as soon as possible, we are well aware that Russia will remain the biggest threat to Europe for a long time.

Šimonite added that the Rheinmetall plant will be important for Lithuania, Ukraine and the entire region, and the Lithuanian government will do everything in its power to make the plant operational as soon as possible.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas added that the establishment of the plant will reduce Lithuania's dependence on long supply chains, which currently pose major challenges in meeting the needs of armies across the European Union and the world.