Lithuania buys about 3,000 FPV drones for AFU

Lithuania plans to purchase about 3,000 locally produced FPV drones for transfer to the Ukrainian military.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, announced at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than 1 billion euros in aid, half of which is military aid.

According to Šimonite, Lithuania allocated 35 million euros ($37.93 million) to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for our country.

We also agreed that Lithuania will soon purchase, through the Ministry of Defense, for approximately 2 million euros, about 3 thousand Lithuanian FPV drones, which should arrive at the front, hopefully this year, she added.

The day before, it became known that the government of Latvia approved a new package of complex assistance to Ukraine for almost 10 million euros — 5.3 million euros will be directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and 4.3 million was allocated by the government of Latvia to support the armed forces through the European Peace Fund.

What is known about the purchase of shells for Ukraine on the Czech initiative

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country has discovered about 800,000 artillery shells outside the European Union, which can be transferred to Ukraine. But, according to him, this requires funding.

After that, several Western countries began to allocate money to purchase ammunition, which is one of the primary needs of Ukrainian defenders.

Recently, the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry stated that, as part of the initiative, 1.5 million shells could be transferred to Ukraine instead of 800,000, as previously planned.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine expects the first batch of ammunition to be provided to our defenders in April.