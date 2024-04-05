Ukraine to be able to attack with drone use Russian Urals and Arctic regions

This year, Ukraine will be able to use drones with a range of up to 2,000 km and more. They will help fill the shortage of medium and long-range missiles.

New Ukrainian drones

According to the source of the German publication BILD, by the end of the year, ten manufacturers will supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with drones with a range of up to 2,500 km.

Rockets are a thing of the past. Drones are the future, said a BILD source.

In addition, the Kyiv Luch Design Bureau has developed the Sokil-3000 drone, which can fly up to 3,300 km.

It can fly for up to 26 hours and fire a guided missile at a range of up to 10 km.

According to BILD calculations, new Ukrainian weapons will be able to attack targets in the Murmansk region, which has about 80 military bases.

Among them is the Olenya airfield, where Russian strategic bombers that attack Ukraine are based.

What attacked Tatarstan

The publication writes that a Ukrainian UJ-22 drone was used for one of the strikes on enterprises in Tatarstan.

Previously, its range was believed to be 800 km. Now, it is obvious that the new modification with additional fuel tanks flies much further (Tatarstan is located about 1300 km from the front line).

An unmanned aerial vehicle based on the Ukrainian Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat ultralight aircraft was used for the second attack.