Lithuania hands over anti-drone systems to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Lithuania hands over anti-drone systems to Ukraine

Lithuania
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

A batch of military aid from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine — these are anti-drone systems.

Lithuania helps Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania handed over anti-drone systems to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian MOD reported it on March 22.

Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine. On March 22, the anti-drone systems transferred by Lithuania arrived in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense added that, in general, Lithuanian military aid includes various weapons, ammunition, drones, anti-drones, military training, repair of heavy equipment and all other support provided by Ukraine's declared needs.

The agency also reminded that Lithuania has already developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine, which provides for a package of military aid in the amount of 200 million euros for 2024-2026.

Lithuania joined the initiative to purchase shells for AFU

On March 20, the Lithuanian government announced the allocation of 35 million euros to buy ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

The government of Lithuania allocated 35 million euros for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever it takes to win! Shimonite wrote.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania approved a long-term support package to Ukraine for €200 million
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Lithuania
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania calls to consider the idea of Western troops deployment to Ukraine
Gabrielus Landsbergis
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania backs Czechia's idea, giving €35 million for ammunition purchase to Ukraine
Lithuania

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?