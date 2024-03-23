Lithuania hands over anti-drone systems to Ukraine

A batch of military aid from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine — these are anti-drone systems.
Lithuania helps Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania handed over anti-drone systems to Ukraine.
The Lithuanian MOD reported it on March 22.
Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine. On March 22, the anti-drone systems transferred by Lithuania arrived in Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defense added that, in general, Lithuanian military aid includes various weapons, ammunition, drones, anti-drones, military training, repair of heavy equipment and all other support provided by Ukraine's declared needs.
Lithuania joined the initiative to purchase shells for AFU
On March 20, the Lithuanian government announced the allocation of 35 million euros to buy ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.
The government of Lithuania allocated 35 million euros for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever it takes to win! Shimonite wrote.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-