Lithuania proposes dismantling its thermal power plant to deliver spare parts to Ukraine

Lithuania offered to dismantle its closed thermal power plants and transfer spare parts to Ukraine to restore the power system after the attacks of the Russian Federation.

Lithuania offered to help restore the energy system

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, said on the air of the telethon that he held negotiations with the Minister of Energy of Lithuania.

They generally offered to use their closed thermal stations as donors, that is, to disassemble and transfer the spare parts that we need. Herman Galushchenko Minister of Energy

On April 3, the Ministry of Energy announced that Lithuania would supply Ukraine with large installations for thermal power plants.

The message states that a group of Ukrainian specialists will soon visit several Lithuanian energy facilities to verify the equipment that will be handed over to the Ukrainian energy sector.

We thank Lithuania for this support. Your help is very important to us. We have already received from the Lithuanian side two powerful autotransformers and 72 loads of other necessary energy equipment with a total weight of more than 1,300 tons, Galushchenko said. Share

Strikes on the energy system of Ukraine

From March 22 to 29, Russia fired at seven Ukrainian thermal power plants and two hydroelectric power plants.

Some of the destroyed power plants cannot be fully restored until next winter.

DTEK Group lost 80% of its generating capacity. As the press service of the DTEK Group notes, 5 out of 6 of their TPPs are seriously damaged.

According to the DIU, the Russian Federation may have launched 1-2 more attacks on Ukraine's energy system.