Lithuania handed over M577 command and staff vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Lithuania transferred M577 command and staff vehicles to Ukraine. They are included in the package of long-term assistance for 200 million euros.

What is known about the M577 machines transferred to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania does not disclose the number of vehicles. However, they provided their photo there and added that they arrived on April 5.

🇱🇹🇺🇦Whatever victory takes. Last night, a new shipment of Lithuanian military support reached Ukraine: we handed over M577 armored vehicles.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/pYR4Td8KZl — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) April 6, 2024

Previously, Lithuania had already transferred the German-made M577 to Ukraine. They perform the function of a mobile command post at the battalion level. Upgraded versions of the M577 can control the German PzH 2000 self-propelled guns, which are already in the Armed Forces.

The machines are designed to provide radio communication and control in the tactical chain of the ground forces.

In total, Lithuania has 168 German M577 armored personnel carriers. How much has already been given to Ukraine is not disclosed.

The Armed Forces will receive FPV drones from Lithuania

As the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite announced at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than 1 billion euros in aid, half of which is military aid.

According to Šimonite, Lithuania allocated 35 million euros ($37.93 million) to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for our country.

We also agreed that Lithuania will soon purchase, through the Ministry of Defense, for approximately 2 million euros, about 3 thousand Lithuanian FPV drones, which should arrive at the front, hopefully this year , she added. Share

In addition, in March 2024, Lithuania announced that it would allocate 35 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

On April 5, Lithuania announced that it would allocate 15 million euros to the program for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, as well as purchase 3,000 Lithuanian-made drones for Ukraine.