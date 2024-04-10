Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MOD chief Kasčiūnas: details

Zelenskyy met with Kasčiūnas

The President's Office reported that Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and readiness to support Ukraine in its victory.

I know our teams are working on a security assurance document. We expect that he will lay a new foundation for strengthening the defense of our states, — said the president.

During the meeting, further all-round support from Lithuania was also discussed, in particular regarding the training of Ukrainian servicemen and implementation of rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.

The publication LRT writes that Kasčiūnas presented to Zelenskyi Lithuania's plans to send combat drones, a mine clearance coalition.

The visit is already in full swing; I just met with President Zelensky and had a business meeting. It was a good meeting, and we will continue to work. I presented our entire support package, and I want to say that it is more significant than we planned and will be more prominent. We will look for ways and opportunities to increase it even more. Laurynas Kasčiūnas

According to the minister, of the 200 million approved by Lithuania, 84 million euros have already been allocated for the three-year support program for Ukraine—more than 20 million euros more than planned.

Drones for Ukraine from Lithuania

On April 5, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, stated at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal that Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than 1 billion euros in aid, half of which is military aid.

We also agreed that Lithuania will soon purchase, through the Ministry of Defence, for approximately 2 million euros, about 3 thousand Lithuanian FPV drones, which should arrive at the front, hopefully this year, she added.