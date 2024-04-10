Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MOD chief Kasčiūnas: details

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuania's new Minister of Defence, Laurynas Kasčiūnas.
The President's Office reported that Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and readiness to support Ukraine in its victory.
During the meeting, further all-round support from Lithuania was also discussed, in particular regarding the training of Ukrainian servicemen and implementation of rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.
The publication LRT writes that Kasčiūnas presented to Zelenskyi Lithuania's plans to send combat drones, a mine clearance coalition.
According to the minister, of the 200 million approved by Lithuania, 84 million euros have already been allocated for the three-year support program for Ukraine—more than 20 million euros more than planned.
On April 5, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, stated at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal that Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than 1 billion euros in aid, half of which is military aid.
The government of Latvia has approved a new aid package for Ukraine worth almost 10 million euros — 5.3 million euros will go to the reconstruction of Ukraine and 4.3 million to support the armed forces through the European Peace Fund.
