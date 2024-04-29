General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over thousand Russian soldiers, six tanks and 37 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 467,470 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,320 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7,285 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,007 (+16) units;

artillery systems — 11,985 (+37) units;

MLRS — 1051 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 778 (+2) units;

aircraft — 348 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9528 (+21) units;

cruise missiles — 2124 units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,109 (+44) units;

special equipment — 1974 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area and one enemy control point.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repulsed 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhangelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and west of Semenivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kopanka, Novosergiivka in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryansk Forestry in Luhansk Oblast, and Thorns in the Donetsk region.