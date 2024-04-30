General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 22 tanks in 24 hours

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 468,720 military.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7307 (+22) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 14,046 (+39) units;

artillery systems — 12,011 (+26) units;

MLRS — 1053 (+2) units;

air defence equipment — 779 (+1) units;

aircraft — 348 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9531 (+3) units;

cruise missiles — 2124 units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,142 (+33) units;

special equipment — 1977 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one area of personnel concentration and two enemy radar stations.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka, Orlivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region. With aviation's support, the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.