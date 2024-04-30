Ukrainian analyst names probable scenarios for AFU at Chasiv Yar: details

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Studies, notes that currently the Ukrainian military has only two options for action in the Chasovoy Yar area near Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

How can the situation change in the area of Chasiv Yar

Goals and tasks can be different. From making a certain rush and counter-attacking to relieve pressure, to securing a clearance from certain positions, it happens. The situation there is very difficult. Our units are doing everything possible to contain the enemy and buy time. What will be the plan — we will see in the near future, there are only two scenarios, — explains the analyst.

He noted that the weapons received from the US will be used by emerging risks at the front.

Speaking of the risks, the first is that a lot of time was lost. Everything goes to the point that we lost half a year when we had to restrain the enemy with our bare hands. If it weren't for the UAV, it would have been even more difficult, but it made it possible to restrain the enemy. Now, when the situation will improve, it will be easier to stop the enemy, said Musienko.

The analyst warned that the challenge facing Ukraine has become even more difficult.

Currently, the Kremlin already sees that Ukraine will soon start receiving aid from the United States and is trying to capture as many territories as possible before that time.

Therefore, they accelerated the actions they planned to take later, to mid-May. They are doing it now, attacking with smaller forces, not as prepared, but they are attacking. And our units now face the task of biding their time while help arrives. And then the task will be to use this help. When these weapons are available, this offensive will be stopped, I am sure of it. But until then, I assume that our troops will have to retreat from some positions. We must be prepared that the enemy will have certain tactical successes in the East, Musienko noted.

What is known about the current situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

The co-founder of the analytical portal DeepState, Roman Pohorily, said on the Espresso channel that the Ukrainian military has stabilised the situation near Chasiv Yar, but it may change at any moment.

According to him, the Russian invaders are trying to use every opportunity to advance towards the city, conducting frontal attacks and trying to enter from the flanks. Still, the Ukrainian military has stabilised the situation and strengthened the defence.

The enemy is regrouping, raising new forces, constantly shelling the city from aircraft. Assault groups of the Russian Federation are trying somewhere to saturate themselves with infantry in the districts, to advance. That is, such a dynamic occurs constantly. But the fighters holding Chasiv Yar and the new brigades that arrived there stabilised the situation, the analyst explains.

Pohorily emphasized that the criminals from the Russian army have now moved from actively attempting assaults to probing the defence of the armed forces.