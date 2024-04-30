Ukrainian analyst names probable scenarios for AFU at Chasiv Yar: details

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Studies, notes that currently the Ukrainian military has only two options for action in the Chasovoy Yar area near Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
How can the situation change in the area of Chasiv Yar
He noted that the weapons received from the US will be used by emerging risks at the front.
The analyst warned that the challenge facing Ukraine has become even more difficult.
Currently, the Kremlin already sees that Ukraine will soon start receiving aid from the United States and is trying to capture as many territories as possible before that time.
What is known about the current situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
The co-founder of the analytical portal DeepState, Roman Pohorily, said on the Espresso channel that the Ukrainian military has stabilised the situation near Chasiv Yar, but it may change at any moment.
According to him, the Russian invaders are trying to use every opportunity to advance towards the city, conducting frontal attacks and trying to enter from the flanks. Still, the Ukrainian military has stabilised the situation and strengthened the defence.
Pohorily emphasized that the criminals from the Russian army have now moved from actively attempting assaults to probing the defence of the armed forces.