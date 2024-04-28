Why does the Russian Federation seek to seize Chasiv Yar at any cost — the answer of Western analysts
Why does the Russian Federation seek to seize Chasiv Yar at any cost — the answer of Western analysts

Source:  Sky News

The occupying army of the Russian Federation seeks to capture Chasiv Yar, located less than 10 km from Bakhmut in Donetsk region, at any cost.

Why are the Russian invaders desperately trying to capture Chasiv Yar?

Russian troops have been advancing in eastern Ukraine since capturing Avdiyivka in February and are absorbing villages in the area. But Chasiv Yar is a key target for Russia, which is using a group of more than 20,000 soldiers to attack the city, the publication says.

It is emphasized that currently the Ukrainian military is inferior to the occupying army of the Russian Federation in terms of the number of weapons and the number of personnel.

However, the advantages of the ZSU are the location of Chasovoy Yar, which is located on a hill that acts as a defensive line.

This city is the highest point in this area and is divided in the east by the channel "Siverskyi Donets — Donbas".

The article emphasizes that the Ukrainian military has been using Chasiv Yar as a stronghold since the beginning of the Russian occupation army's invasion of Donbas in 2014.

The city was home to a key military hospital, as well as the headquarters of the Combined Forces Operation.

After the large-scale invasion of the Russian invaders, Chasiv Yar was used as a regrouping center and fire support base.

There is another reason why Russia targeted the city. The capture of Chasovoy Yar would open the way for a broader Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, which is currently 50% under Russian control. Russia has already reached the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, and Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow wants to capture the city before the Russian military holiday on May 9, the publication emphasizes.

What analysts say

According to the forecasts of analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in the coming weeks, we should expect the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine to gain significant tactical advantages at the front.

However, at the same time, Russian war criminals are unlikely to be able to defeat the Armed Forces.

According to analysts, the arrival of American aid to the front in the coming weeks will allow Ukrainian troops to solve current problems.

However, by this time, the Russian invaders will try to destabilize the Armed Forces and try to gain a foothold in new positions.

Russian troops are able to achieve significant tactical successes in the Avdiyivka area and an operationally important goal — the capture of the city of Chasiv Yar. However, none of these efforts are likely to turn into an operationally significant penetration in the near future, let alone lead to the collapse of the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, the analysts' report emphasizes.

