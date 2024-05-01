Russia's army vainly attacks liberated Nestryga island in Kherson region, AFU speaker says

The Russian occupiers are conducting constant assaults on the island of Nestryga, which has been controlled by Ukrainian defenders since April 28.

The Russian army does not stop trying to regain control of the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, announced this during the telethon.

On the morning of April 30, they had already carried out two assaults on Nestryga, and both were unsuccessful. They retreated with losses in vain. This is the last island from Veletenskyi — it is the district of settlements of Veletenske and Kizomys, which are not far from them. It is the last island before the mouth of the river. Dmytro Pletenchuk Chief of the Southern Defense Forces Central Committee

According to him, it is important for Ukraine to protect this territory from possible saboteurs and possible raids by the occupiers. This was done with the help of deoccupation of the island.

He noted that previously, saboteurs could enter there and, in particular, install mortars for shelling populated areas of the Kherson region. Also, the enemy could make attempts to enter the rear of the Ukrainian defenders through Nestryga.

Pletenchuk added that the situation in the Krynok district remains difficult. Ukrainian marines operate autonomously there.

Of course, the logistics there are very complicated. As well as rotation, and evacuation, and other issues. However, they continue to hold their positions despite being outnumbered by enemy forces.

Liberation of Nestryga Island by AFU

On April 28, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian defenders had taken control of Nestryga Island in the Kherson Region.

This happened after they advanced in the area of the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, Russian troops continue to try to knock out Ukrainian forces from Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region.