Russia's army vainly attacks liberated Nestryga island in Kherson region, AFU speaker says

The Russian occupiers are conducting constant assaults on the island of Nestryga, which has been controlled by Ukrainian defenders since April 28.
AFU repelled two attacks by the Russian army on the island of Nestryga
The Russian army does not stop trying to regain control of the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, announced this during the telethon.
According to him, it is important for Ukraine to protect this territory from possible saboteurs and possible raids by the occupiers. This was done with the help of deoccupation of the island.
Pletenchuk added that the situation in the Krynok district remains difficult. Ukrainian marines operate autonomously there.
Of course, the logistics there are very complicated. As well as rotation, and evacuation, and other issues. However, they continue to hold their positions despite being outnumbered by enemy forces.
Liberation of Nestryga Island by AFU
On April 28, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian defenders had taken control of Nestryga Island in the Kherson Region.
According to the Commander-in-Chief, Russian troops continue to try to knock out Ukrainian forces from Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region.
There is no success (the enemy — ed.) in any of the directions. At most, in the direction of Kherson, our units managed to advance in the area of Veletenskyi and establish control over the island of Nestryga.
