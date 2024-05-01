General Stall Latest: AFU repels 100 Russia's army attacks in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 100 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers. The Russians attacked the most in the Avidiivka and Novopavlivske directions.

AFU Strikes against Russian occupiers

According to the AFU General Staff, the Air Force struck one control point and seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one UAV control point and one enemy personnel concentration area.

The situation in the east and south

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove, and Kopanky settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Grekivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk forestry settlements in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, 14 attacks were repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Nove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Progress, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from occupied borders.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried 17 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions in Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region, on the left bank of the Dnipro river during the day.