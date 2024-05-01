Ukraine has inflicted numerous losses on Russian army in south
Ukraine has inflicted numerous losses on Russian army in south

Defense forces of southern Ukraine
Military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Army has eliminated almost 100 invaders of the Russian occupation army and dozens of pieces of enemy equipment and weapons in the area of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region and on the left bank of the Kherson region.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces and the losses of the Russian army in southern Ukraine

The previous day in the operational zone was spent in counter-battery confrontation and repulsion of enemy assaults. The enemy kept trying to drive our units out of their positions, but failed, the Odesa operational-strategic group said in a statement.

It is noted that in the direction of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful assault attempts in the area of Staromayorske.

One assault attempt was also recorded near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Left Bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers made 2 unsuccessful assault attempts.

Currently, the enemy does not keep ships in the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

Trying to preserve the ship and boat depot, the enemy constantly changes the places of parking.

It is noted that 99 Kremlin invaders were eliminated by the Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine during the day.

In addition, the enemy lost:

  • Mortar,

  • 2 units of armored vehicles,

  • electronic warfare station,

  • three video surveillance cameras,

  • three aerial photography stations,

  • boat,

  • generator

What is known about the consequences of enemy shelling and air attacks in the south of Ukraine

Over the past day, the flight of 75 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone. Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used 182 FPV drones and dropped 195 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications. In Kherson and 12 settlements of the Kherson Region, private residential buildings, a shop and a cellular tower were damaged, representatives of the Odesa National Security Service emphasised.

It is noted that on the territory of the Mykolaiv region, the settlements of Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities were hit by enemy artillery. Agricultural machinery and farm buildings were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers shelled Nikopol Marganetska and Pokrovsk communities, a civilian was injured, private residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a preschool, cafes, shops, gas stations and power lines were damaged.

