Ukraine's army has regained lost positions in Kreminna region

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the Ukrainian military managed to regain lost positions near Kreminna, while the Russian occupation army is trying to conduct an offensive in the area of Avdiivka and Robotyne.

What is happening at the front in eastern Ukraine

Analysts refer to the statements of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, who said that over the past 10 months, about 20,000 Russian occupiers have been operating on the northern border of the Kharkiv region.

In total, according to Sinyegubov, the Russian criminal army has concentrated about 100,000 troops in the Kupiansk area.

As of 30 April, analysts emphasise that positional fighting continued in the areas of Kupyansk, Svatove and Kreminna, but no confirmed changes in the front line were recorded.

At the same time, Russian military bloggers claim that units of the Russian occupation army are advancing into central and southeastern Kyslivka, southeast of Kupyansk.

However, analysts confirm only the advance of the enemy in the eastern part of the settlement.

Positional battles also took place to the northwest of Svatove in the area of Berestove, Krokhmalne, and Stelmakhivka; to the west of Svatove near Kopanky and Raigorodka; to the southwest of Svatove near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiivka, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka and Nevske.

According to Ukrainian military analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets, several units of the occupying army are trying to launch an offensive to the northeast of Berestove from Krokhmalne.

At the same time, as analysts note, the Ukrainian military managed to regain lost positions in the Kreminna area.

Geolocation images released on April 30 show that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced slightly east of Yampolivka (west of Kreminna), gaining positions along the strip in the area.

Positional battles continued to the west of Kreminna in the area of Terny, Torske, Zarichne; to the south-west of Kreminna in the area of Serebryansk Forestry; and to the south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka.

Analysts emphasize that during April 30, positional battles to the northeast of Bakhmut continued, but without confirmed changes on the front line.

According to the information of the General Staff, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks east of Siversk in the Verkhnokamyansky district and south of Siversk in the Rozdolivka district.

The command of the occupying army reports a recent advance near Chasiv Yar.

Geolocation footage released on April 29 shows that the occupiers have advanced to the eastern side of the Siver-Donetsk-Donbas channel south of Chasiv Yar.

Fighting continued near the New neighborhood (eastern part of Chasiv Yar settlement); to the east of Chasiv Yar near Ivanivske; southeast of Chasiv Yar near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York, Shumy, and Yuzhny.

Several "military personnel" claimed that the Russian Air Force continues to attack the Kanal neighborhood (the easternmost part of Chasiv Yar).

During April 30, positional battles also continued to the west and southwest of Donetsk, but analysts did not record confirmed changes on the front line.

The Russian "warrior" claimed that Russian troops allegedly advanced to a depth of 450 meters along a kilometer-wide front on the northeastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka (west of Donetsk).

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

Fighting continued west of Donetsk in the Heorgiivka district and southwest of Donetsk in the Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka districts.

On April 30, Russian troops advanced in the area of the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line in this area.

A Russian blogger claimed that units of the Russian 5th tank brigade allegedly advanced up to a kilometer near Staromayorske (south of Velika Novosilka).

Analysts also have no confirmation of these claims.

Positional battles continued to the south of Velika Novosilka in the Staromayorskу and Urozhainyi districts and to the southwest of Velika Novosilka in the Priyutne and Novodarivka districts.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

Analysts note that the Russian occupiers have recently confirmed an offensive in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Geolocation footage published on April 29 shows the occupiers storming Robotyne and erecting the Russian tricolor in the western part of the settlement.

Russian aircraft operate at low altitudes near the front line, probably taking advantage of the lack of Ukrainian air defense assets in the area.

A well-known Kremlin "warrior" claimed that the 2nd Battalion of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment allegedly broke through the Ukrainian defenses in Robotyne and forced the Armed Forces to withdraw from the settlement.

Some Russian bloggers said that Putin's forces seem to control most of Robotyne, but the northern outskirts of the settlement are a disputed "grey zone".

Several other Russian bloggers cautioned that reports of significant Russian advances in Robotyne are premature.

ISW analysts also do not confirm that the Russian occupiers have established control over the entire territory of Robotyne.

Analysts estimate that the Russians hold positions in the western and southwestern regions of the settlement.

Fighting also continued northwest of Verbove.

On April 30, Russian troops continued their assault on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region and islands in the Dnieper.

The spokesperson of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions on Nestryza, an island on the Dnipro River southwest of Kherson, and retreated after suffering losses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Russian troops also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near Krynky.