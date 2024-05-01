US aid to help Ukrainian army regain lost ground at front — The Hill

Journalists of The Hill, referring to Western analysts, note that US aid will provide the Ukrainian military with the necessary ammunition and weapons only until the end of the current year.

How will aid from the US affect the situation at the front

The publication notes that US funding of additional aid will provide the Ukrainian military with the necessary weapons until the end of the year, but the prospect of further funding will depend on the results of the presidential elections in November.

While this assistance will allow the Ukrainians to halt Russia's advance and possibly reverse some of its recent gains, it will not allow them to recapture the vast swathes of the east and south occupied in 2022, the authors note. Share

What is known about the situation at the front

According to military expert Petro Chernyk during a telethon, the Russian occupation army has paused its own offensive in eastern Ukraine in anticipation of the arrival of weapons to the Ukrainian military from the United States.

According to him, the occupiers are currently preparing for a large-scale offensive.

I attribute this to the arrival of Western weapons, especially in terms of artillery ammunition. It is this type of weapon that is crucial, and cannon artillery will never be replaced. I am not in any way underestimating the enemy's strength, but they have not advanced further than 5-8 kilometres from Avdiivka. The successes are tactical, and the reason for this is the political component, Putin needs at least some success before his inauguration, so they are pushing, the analyst said. Share

He also warned that in the near future Russia may launch new massive strikes against Ukraine.

Russia has three sacred dates ahead of it: The Resurrection of Christ, Putin's inauguration and the 9th of May. Could they organise provocations? Of course they can. A lot of time has passed since the last massive missile strike, and they have already managed to service the missile carriers. But they cannot use anything new against us in the strategic sense. If any new meanness is possible, it is nuclear provocations, Chernyk warned. Share

According to analysts of the DeepState portal, the Russian occupation army captured the villages of Keramik and Novokalynove in the Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian military regained lost positions east of Yampolivka.

The Defence Forces have regained positions east of Yampolivka. The enemy captured Keramik and Novokalynove, and advanced near Novooleksandrivka and in Urozhayne,’ analysts emphasise. Share

At the same time, DeepState notes that the situation in Robotyne is being clarified.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the Russian occupation army has slowed its advance in eastern Ukraine and is preparing to advance towards Toretzk.

On 30 April, for the first time in several days, Russian troops did not carry out any confirmed offensives in the Avdiivka area.

At the same time, as analysts emphasize, the Russian occupiers are resuming a large-scale offensive in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

Since April 20, Russian forces have focused on building tactical success near Ocheretino (northwest of Avdiivka) and Novokalynovo (north of Avdiivka), but as of April 30, the pace of confirmed advances appears to have slowed.

It is likely that the occupiers may decide to advance from their salient north of Avdiivka in the direction of Toretsk to supplement Russian offensive operations near Chasovoy Yar.