US warns about new goal of Russian army on battlefield

According to the ISW, the Russian invaders decided to slow down their advance and prepare reserves to try to attack Toretsk.

What is happening at the front

American analysts point out that on 30 April, the Russian army did not carry out any confirmed offensives in the Avdiivka area for the first time in several days.

However, what is important to understand is that Russian troops carried out more attacks in the Bakhmut-Chasiv Yar area than near Avdiivka.

As the Institute for the Study of War notes, one day is not enough to establish a pattern, but it may indicate that Russian forces are slowing down the pace of attacks around Avdiivka while resuming offensive actions around Chasiv Yar.

Since around 20 April, Russian forces have focused on building tactical gains near Ocheretyne (northwest of Avdiivka) and Novokalynove (north of Avdiivka), but as of 30 April, the pace of confirmed advances appears to have slowed. Share

Russians want to capture Toretsk

ISW warns that the Russian army may attempt to break through in the direction of Toretsk to complement its offensive operations near Chasiv Yar.

However, such a development may well require Russian forces to pause tactically to concentrate their forces for the offensive.