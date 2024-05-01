US warns about new goal of Russian army on battlefield
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

US warns about new goal of Russian army on battlefield

Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

According to the ISW, the Russian invaders decided to slow down their advance and prepare reserves to try to attack Toretsk.

What is happening at the front

American analysts point out that on 30 April, the Russian army did not carry out any confirmed offensives in the Avdiivka area for the first time in several days.

However, what is important to understand is that Russian troops carried out more attacks in the Bakhmut-Chasiv Yar area than near Avdiivka.

As the Institute for the Study of War notes, one day is not enough to establish a pattern, but it may indicate that Russian forces are slowing down the pace of attacks around Avdiivka while resuming offensive actions around Chasiv Yar.

Since around 20 April, Russian forces have focused on building tactical gains near Ocheretyne (northwest of Avdiivka) and Novokalynove (north of Avdiivka), but as of 30 April, the pace of confirmed advances appears to have slowed.

Russians want to capture Toretsk

ISW warns that the Russian army may attempt to break through in the direction of Toretsk to complement its offensive operations near Chasiv Yar.

However, such a development may well require Russian forces to pause tactically to concentrate their forces for the offensive.

Chasiv Yar is an operationally important objective, as it would serve as a springboard for Russian forces to launch offensives against Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka, which serve as fortresses for the four major cities of Donetsk. However, Russian forces will likely need a longer pause to reinforce existing units and redeploy additional forces to the Ocheretyne area if they decide to attempt to push north towards Toretsk.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's army has regained lost positions in Kreminna region
Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Oil refinery in Russian Ryazan gets large-scale fire: details
Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries reach success, leaving Russia without petrol
Russian oil refinery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?