The publication Politico draws attention to the fact that the wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries has achieved incredible success, because the world's largest oil country has run out of gasoline, and local fuel prices continue to rise rapidly.
The effect of Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries exceeded all expectations
This means that diesel prices for Russian consumers have skyrocketed, rising by almost 10 percent in the last week alone.
As you know, a week ago, 2 Russian fuel storage facilities were seriously damaged as a result of a drone attack — the fuel burned.
Moreover, over the past few months, more than a dozen oil refineries in nine Russian regions have suffered similar attacks.
In his opinion, this strategy "will be studied in officer training academies in the coming decades."
Aftermath of Ukrainian attacks to become catastrophic for Russia
According to journalists, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation reduced fuel exports to an almost historical minimum.
It shipped more than 712,000 tons of diesel fuel a week ago, compared with more than 844,000 in the same week in 2023.
For Moscow, this is both a political and a military problem. In addition to being essential to Russia's military effort, cheap fuel is a key part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's compensation package for the population, an antidote to lagging wages and a weak ruble.
Politico predicted that this trend would continue in the foreseeable future.
