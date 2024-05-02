Ukrainian army destroyed over thousand Russian soldiers and 20 tanks over last day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces
The total number of Russian army personnel losses since the beginning of the invasion is 470,870.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces killed 1,030 Russian invaders over the day, and destroyed a number of vehicles:

  • tanks — 7332 (+20) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 14,096 (+29) units;

  • artillery systems — 12,044 (+20) units;

  • multiple rocket launchers — 1053 units;

  • air defense equipment — 784 (+4) units;

  • aircraft — 348 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9,561 (+23) units;

  • cruise missiles - 2126 units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,224 (+49) units;

  • special equipment - 1988 (+8) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, aviation and units of missile forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces damaged 1 control point, 1 ground control station of the UAV and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

In the Avdiivka region, the defenders repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Progress, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 20 attacks near the settlements of Belohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Novyi of the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevskyi and settlements in the Serebryansk Forestry area in the Luhansk region, as well as Terniv of the Donetsk region, the General Staff notes.

Ukraine's army has regained lost positions in Kreminna region
Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

