Ukrainian army have destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 22 tanks and 58 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses in personnel since the beginning of the invasion has reached 472,140.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces killed 1,270 Russian invaders over the course of a day, and destroyed a number of vehicles:

tanks — 7354 (+22) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,129 (+33) units;

artillery systems — 12,102 (+58) units;

multiple rocket launchers — 1,053 units;

air defence equipment — 786 (+2) units;

aircraft — 348 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 9,580 (+19) units;

cruise missiles - 2126 units;

ships/boats — 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,266 (+42) units;

special equipment - 1993 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 personnel concentration areas and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 ammunition warehouses, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 2 artillery systems and 1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 22 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka area, our defenders repelled 50 attacks near Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements in the Donetsk region.