Ukraine destroys Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that servicemen of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade had downed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region.

Shooting down of Su-25 in Donetsk region

In his evening address on 4 May, Zelenskyy spoke about the downing of the Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

I would like to especially mention the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region today. Well done, guys! Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President also thanked every soldier in the Ukrainian mobile firing groups, the Air Force, and air defence units of other types and branches of the armed forces.

To everyone who is protecting and will protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian terror. It is important to be as attentive as possible these days. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of 4 May, Russia has lost 348 aircraft in the war against Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

Su-25: what is known

The Su-25 is a single-seat armoured subsonic attack aircraft.

It is designed to provide air support in the combat zone during the day and at night when the target is visibly visible, as well as to destroy targets with specified coordinates in case of flight weather.

It can hit ground and surface targets, as well as helicopters and transport aircraft.

On 17 December 2023, Russian anti-aircraft gunners shot down their own Su-25 attack aircraft.

And on 14 November 2023, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the aircraft.