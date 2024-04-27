The US will create a new modern aircraft for nuclear war

The US Air Force has officially confirmed that it has already awarded a $13 billion contract to the Sierra Nevada Corporation to develop a state-of-the-art E-4B “doomsday” aircraft capable of operating in a nuclear war.

The US plans to create another "doomsday" plane

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the Resvivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) project aims to replace obsolete 1970s-era aircraft that are nearing the end of their service life.

According to the latest reports, work will continue in Colorado, Nevada and Ohio and will most likely be completed in 2036.

To meet operational requirements, the weapon system will consist of a commercial jet engine hardened and modified to meet military requirements, the statement said. Share

It is important to understand that in most cases the E-4B is used to transport the head of the Pentagon, but it is also designed as a mobile command post.

What else is known about the American "doomsday" plane

For example, the plane is able to withstand nuclear explosions and electromagnetic influences, which allows US leaders to issue orders to the military in the event of an emergency in the country.

In addition, it is emphasized that the E-4B has the ability to refuel in the air, is equipped with rooms for conferences and briefings, as well as modern communication equipment.

The US Air Force has four officially known E-4B aircraft.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Defense, at least one of them is constantly on alert.

According to preliminary data, the service life of the E-4B will end in the early 2030s.