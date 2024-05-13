Russia's army tries to stretch front line during its offensive in Kharkiv region, says Kharkiv RMA head
Russia's army tries to stretch front line during its offensive in Kharkiv region, says Kharkiv RMA head

AFU military
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to stretch the front line during its offensive in the region.

What is known about the offensive tactics of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

The enemy continues to try to attack our territory. It is attacking in the Vovchansk direction, in the north in the direction of Lypka, and our soldiers are also holding back the enemy in these directions. About 15 enemy attacks have been repulsed, Syniegubov said.

According to him, the civilian population continues to be evacuated from the areas of hostilities.

In particular, as Syniegubov noted, on May 13, it is planned to take out another 1,600 people.

He emphasized that 5,700 residents have already been evacuated.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA admitted that the situation remains relatively tricky, but the Ukrainian military is repelling all enemy attacks.

Indeed, there is an increase in the grey zone, there is actually an increase in the front line, because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it, attacking, including in small groups, but in new, so to speak, directions. Therefore, the situation is difficult, but it is fully controlled by our forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Syniegubov emphasized.

He added that representatives of local authorities and volunteers carry out the evacuation of the local population.

Before the new phase of aggression, 2,500 people lived in Vovchansk, but now 200-300 people remain in the city.

According to him, people also remain in settlements where hostilities occur. Four people stayed in one, about ten in another, and about seven in another.

What is known about the problem with the fortifications in Vovchansk

According to the mayor of Vovchansk, Tamaz Hambarashvili, the situation in the city area remains difficult.

Today, the situation is unchanged, fighting continues along the city of Vovchansk. The city is four kilometers from the border and all attempts to cross it are attempts to cross the border of the city itself. Heavy fighting continues, heavy shelling from artillery, MLRS, and guided air bombs is taking place. The situation is difficult, but under control, Hambarashvili emphasised.

He added that as of May 12, local authorities had received 250 requests from residents for evacuation.

It was only a figure for the evening, now a new one is being specified. The first brigades have already gone to the city for evacuation. I think that within a day we will be able to evacuate the entire population, said the mayor of Vovchansk.

He also spoke about the construction of fortifications around the city.

Fortification structures were built and are being built and strengthened. But the situation was and is extremely difficult. After all, the city itself is very close to the border and it is very difficult to conduct construction work there. The builders and all who worked there were able to do what they could. After all, working under shelling is very dangerous. Everything was built, perhaps not so densely. But Vovchansk has been under constant shelling and mortar and artillery fire for a year and a half after the deoccupation. It was extremely difficult to build these structures, but the builders and the military did their best, explained Hambarashvili.

