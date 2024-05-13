Russia's army tries to stretch front line during its offensive in Kharkiv region, says Kharkiv RMA head

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to stretch the front line during its offensive in the region.
What is known about the offensive tactics of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
According to him, the civilian population continues to be evacuated from the areas of hostilities.
In particular, as Syniegubov noted, on May 13, it is planned to take out another 1,600 people.
He emphasized that 5,700 residents have already been evacuated.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA
admitted that the situation remains relatively tricky, but the Ukrainian military is repelling all enemy attacks.
He added that representatives of local authorities and volunteers carry out the evacuation of the local population.
Before the new phase of aggression, 2,500 people lived in Vovchansk, but now 200-300 people remain in the city.
According to him, people also remain in settlements where hostilities occur. Four people stayed in one, about ten in another, and about seven in another.
What is known about the problem with the fortifications in Vovchansk
According to the mayor of Vovchansk, Tamaz Hambarashvili, the situation in the city area remains difficult.
He added that as of May 12, local authorities had received 250 requests from residents for evacuation.
He also spoke about the construction of fortifications around the city.
