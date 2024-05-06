Russia lost over 8000 soldiers and dozens of military equipment this week, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander states
Russia lost over 8000 soldiers and dozens of military equipment this week, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander states

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian army's destroyed equipment
According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, during the last week, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 8,000 invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation and dozens of enemy equipment units.

What is known about Russia's losses in Ukraine during the last week

During the week from April 28 to May 5, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8,110 personnel, Pavliuk emphasised.

He noted that at the same time, the enemy lost 1,106 units of military equipment and weapons during the week.

In particular, among the destroyed Armed Forces:

  • 96 tanks,

  • 188 armoured vehicles,

  • 264 artillery systems,

  • 7 MLRS,

  • 14 anti-aircraft warfare systems,

  • 353 vehicle engineering units,

  • 31 special equipment units,

  • one enemy aircraft,

  • 23 missiles,

  • 129 UAVs.

What is known about the preparation of the Russian army for a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine

Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, Former Deputy Chief of the AFU General Staff, stated on Radio NV that the Russian occupiers are trying to exhaust the Ukrainian military with many local battles and prepare the conditions for a large-scale offensive.

According to him, army criminals use the "thousand cuts" tactic, carrying out a tactical offensive by advancing at small distances.

But since there are many of them, they also have their influence at the operational level on the entire front, that's for sure, Romanenko notes.

The military added that currently, the Russian occupiers do not have enough forces and resources to carry out a broader advance than individual local offensives at the front.

Therefore, as Romanenko emphasises, the enemy concentrates exclusively on attempts to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Romanenko added that neither the military command nor the Kremlin officials are worried about large personnel losses, as personnel losses can still be covered by reserves.

At the same time, the military officer warned that the aggressor country is preparing its own occupation army for wider offensive actions in case the Ukrainian military is exhausted.

Romanenko, citing various sources, says Russia is currently preparing a new group of 100,000-120,000 people.

Here the question is a strategic criterion: how much time is there? Will Ukraine be ready and develop its capabilities for a defense system that will prevent the implementation of this second stage? Will the enemy manage to prepare, form groups and will he carry out this second stage? — explains the analyst.

