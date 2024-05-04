Russian army continues to advance near Avdiivka — analysts

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the occupation army has advanced in the area of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

Analysts, referring to geolocation footage as of 3 May, note that armoured vehicles, probably from the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army, were seen in the centre of Kyslivka, southeast of Kupyansk.

At the same time, Russian military commanders claim that the Russian occupation army has allegedly achieved a tactical breakthrough south of Kyslivka in the direction of Kotlyarivka and advanced 480 metres into the area.

Analysts have no visual evidence to support these claims.

According to representatives of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the Russian army has resumed assaults in the area of Kupyansk, deploying more equipment and occupiers.

In particular, the Kremlin invaders are currently focusing on attacks in the direction of Kyslivka and Tabaivka.

It is noted that the fighting is taking place near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka. Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka. Torske, near the Serebryanske Forestry and Bilohorivka.

What is known about the situation in Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar districts

Analysts also confirm that the Russian occupation army is advancing northwest of Avdiivka, in particular, within the central part of Ocheretyne and west of Solovyove.

According to Russian military commanders, Russia allegedly controls part or most of Arkhangelske northeast of Ocheretyne.

In addition, the Russians claim that the occupiers have allegedly advanced 3.85 kilometres in width and two kilometres in depth into the central part of Arkhanhelske, as well as east of Novooleksandrivka, northwest of Keramik, towards Novopokrovske and Sokolivka, west of Semenivka and Berdychiv, and towards Nevelske from Pervomaiske.

Throughout the day, the Russian occupiers continued their attacks in the direction of Chasiv Yar, but without any confirmed changes in the front line.

Russian "military commanders" claimed small infantry attacks to improve their tactical positions.

According to Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, the occupation army suffered numerous personnel losses during "meat assaults" in the Chasiv Yar area.

Fighting continued north-east of Chasiv Yar near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

Analysts add that the Russian occupation army keeps units of the 98th Airborne Division of the 17th Artillery Brigade and the 58th Special Forces Battalion of the 1st Army Corps of the so-called "DPR" near Chasiv Yar.