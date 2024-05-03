Russian army suffers heavy losses due to desperate assaults near Chasiv Yar

According to military analyst Vladyslav Selezniov, the Russian occupation army is resorting to so-called "banzai assaults" in the Chasiv Yar area in the Donetsk region.
What is known about the frantic attempts of the Russian army to capture Chasiv Yar
The analyst emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues to carry out assaults on the outskirts of the city and even entered the streets of Chasiv Yar, but was driven out of there by the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the assaults of the Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar
According to him, the so-called "banzai assaults" are an attempt by the occupiers to use light and high-speed transport, as well as military equipment, to deliver as many personnel as possible to the front line.
The analyst suggested that the Russian invaders will most likely change their tactics in the near future.
