Ukrainian intelligence demonstrates combat work of International Legion fighters in red zones — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Combat work
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) demonstrated the combat work of the legionnaires. The warriors conducted evacuation in the hot zone.

How the fighters of the International Legion work in the red zones

The published footage shows an evacuation from the red zone. Intelligence showed the video from the cameras of the DIU International Legion soldiers.

According to the DIU, the evacuation operation took place in April 2024 in one of the frontline areas.

There is no doubt when it comes to a combat sworn brother and the honour of the unit — only professionalism, coherence and strength of spirit, the statement said.

What is the situation at the front?

As a reminder, in recent months, Russian occupation forces have intensified attacks at the front. In particular, the invaders are advancing in the Avdiivka sector and managed to capture Avdiivka. Heavy fighting for the city has been going on since October 2023.

The Russians have also become more active in the Bakhmut direction, trying to capture the town of Chasiv Yar.

In addition, yesterday, on 10 May, the Russian army attempted to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the north of the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack, but fighting in that area continues.

