Russian officers and aircraft numbers from which Kinzhal fired at Ukraine identified

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) identified 29 officers, pilots and technicians of the 44th separate aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Special Long-Range Aviation.

Russian war criminals were identified by DIU

According to intelligence, seven officers from the regiment's technical staff have been identified.

The 44th Separate Air Force Regiment (military unit 83122) was formed on 01 December 2021. Place of permanent deployment: Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The regiment has a two-squadron structure, with up to 24 MiG-31K long-range fighter-interceptor aircraft, the DIU reported.

The regiment's MiG-31K aircraft's tail numbers have also been established: RF-20862, RF-03230, RF-20882, RF-03231, RF-03234, RF-19275, RF-94268, RF-42251, RF-42253, RF-20867, RF-20883.

Weapons: Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-to-air missile system (500 kg warhead, possible nuclear weapons); its purpose is to conduct maximum rapid strikes at a distance of up to 2000 km.

The intelligence service specifies that the hypersonic flight speed of the missile at the final stage is achieved by accelerating the carrier aircraft to supersonic parameters (i.e., the MiG-31K acts as a first stage).

The list of identified Russian war criminals can be found at the link.

How many Kinzhal missiles remain in service in Russia

It is noted that this list includes 6 Kinzhal, which the Russian occupiers used to attack Ukraine on 11 April. However, an accurate count of such aerial ballistic missiles that were used on the territory of our country is carried out by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, stated that Ukrainian soldiers had shot down 25 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles during the entire period of the great war.

In his turn, the DIU representative, Andriy Chernyak, said that as of early April, Russia may have about 80 Kinzhal missiles in service. According to him, Russians produce several units of this type of missile every month.