Ukrainian soldiers rescued from TOT during special operation "Flag"

For the first time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine disclosed the previously unknown details of evacuation of Ukrainian soldiers from the temporarily occupied territory.

How Ukrainian soldiers were rescued from TOT

The main part of the special operation took place in 2023 and ended with the successful withdrawal of two Ukrainian air assault forces servicemen who were seriously injured in the battles in the Luhansk Region and were illegally stationed behind enemy lines for almost 1.5 years to the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Thanks to the support of the local population, which provided the paratroopers with shelter in their own homes, medical assistance, food and communication, the defenders of Ukraine were able to regain their strength for further crossing the front line.

Photo: online.ua

From the very beginning, the paratroopers were in contact with the Defence Forces of Ukraine and transmitted the coordinates of the enemy's locations in the occupied territories and important information that allowed not only to destroy the significant forces of the occupiers, but also to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who at that time were fighting on in the east of Ukraine.

After the paratroopers partially recovered from their injuries, a decision was made to conduct a special rescue and evacuation operation.

The Special Operations Department of the Ministry of Defence, the special unit of the Ukrainian Navy "Angels" and the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces participated in the preparation and conduct of the special operation.

Yes, this is the Luhansk Region, and the implementation of the operation was carried out with the help of documents, stealing a car of the Russian army, crossing 18 checkpoints with two air assault forces military in the uniforms of the invading army. All this through minefields, movement across the contact line, and finally the guys are here and continue their service. Andriy Yusov Representative of GUR MOU

The successful operation was also commented on by a representative of the State Security Service with the call sign "Chopa", who managed to be rescued from the TOT.

Thanks for the operation to everyone who helped during the operation and to those who helped in the occupied territories. This is a sign that Ukraine is waiting there. We hid as civilians, we were in the hospital — people helped me, and my brother. Our people helped me both with treatment and with food. I saw these people for the first time, but they did not abandon us, said the rescued fighter. Share

What is the uniqueness of the special operation Flag

A unique feature of the special operation was that Dmytro, a citizen of Russia and a soldier of the enemy's armed forces, took direct part in its implementation.

He was mobilised into the Russian army but the man did not want to fight against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Therefore, he turned to the "I want to live" project of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, which was created for the voluntary surrender of servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo: online.ua

Operatives of the DIU, which are engaged in the withdrawal of Russians across the front line, who apply to the "I want to live" project, made a decision to involve Dmytro in a special operation to evacuate paratroopers.

After that, they produced fake documents for the paratroopers, which were delivered to Dmitry from the territory of Russia; the route of movement and passwords for passing the block of posts have been prepared.

Dmytro got Russian uniforms and equipment for the paratroopers, as well as a car on which they moved around the temporarily occupied territories.

The evacuation operation ended successfully, the servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and Dmytro went to the positions of the Ukrainian troops. A few months after that, a special operation was carried out by operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to evacuate Dmytro's family from the territory of Russia. They are all safe now.

Photo: online.ua

I thank Ukraine for giving me the opportunity to fight against Putin, against this regime, and stand on the side of good. The "I want to live" project is heard in the Russian army, but many are afraid, because there are many bots and fakes. I myself did not immediately find it. Since there is no Internet in the occupied territories, there is a problem with this. And that's why, when you have access to the Internet for 5 minutes, you find the first bot and write - after a couple of hours, the FSB comes for you. That's why there are so many clones, says former Russian soldier Dmytro and calls on the Russian occupiers who want to surrender, to look for the official account of the "I want to live" project. Share

Andrii Yusov draws attention to the fact that during the period of existence of "I want to live" 35 thousand applications were submitted.