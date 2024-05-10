Ukrainian Magura V5 drones caused significant damage to Russian Black Sea Fleet

Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones caused damage to the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in the amount of 500 million dollars. Specialists continue to improve drones, according to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

What damage did Magura V5 drones do to the Black Sea Fleet of Russia

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the secret of the Ukrainian Magura naval drone lies in the skill of Ukrainian manufacturers, who were able to create a unique means of defeating the enemy fleet, weapons and personnel. He called the Magura V5 drone one of the main fighters of the Russian fleet.

In addition, not only the characteristics of weapons are important, but also the skills of scouts and specialists of the Ministry of Defence, in particular, of the "Group 13" special unit. As the scout noted, this combination is constantly being improved and gives new results.

As of now, the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor has suffered losses of more than 500 million US dollars as a result of the effective actions of special forces of the DIU using Magura drones, he said.

According to Yusov, the DIU analyses the consequences after each successful operation, just like the enemy, which tries to find countermeasures and tactics to protect its ships. Yusov added that the Magura drone is being improved, it is about equipment, warhead and other elements.

What is known about Magura V5 drones

We will remind that during the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Magura V5 naval drone was created. Moreover, a fleet of maritime drones appeared in Ukraine.

These drones attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. Yes, the other day fighters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence hit a speed boat of the occupiers in Crimea with Magura V5. As RBC-Ukraine sources reported, this happened in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district) on the night of May 6.