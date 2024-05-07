Ukraine highly improved Magura marine drones — video

The editorial board of the Militarny media outlet has concluded that the Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone has become a carrier of R-73 anti-aircraft missiles.

What is known about modification of the Magura marine drones

Ukrainian experts have carefully analysed the new video of Russian media.

It clearly shows that the Magura V5 maritime drone, which was used by the Group 13 Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to destroy a Russian speedboat in the Black Sea on 6 May, is a carrier of R-73 air-to-air missiles.

Photo: screenshot

In addition, a photo of the Ukrainian drone taken from a helicopter shows one missile missing. The drone allegedly managed to fire it at a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, but missed.

According to Militarny's experts, the video shows the appearance of a superstructure on board the drone that resembles the Soviet R-73 air-to-air missile.

Experts have also concluded that the ‘anti-aircraft naval drones’ continue to carry a warhead and can hit enemy ships, as a powerful explosion occurred after the drone was critically damaged.

What is important to know about the R-73 missile

The R-73 is a short-range air-to-air missile, but it can also be launched from ground-based installations.

According to experts, it does not require radar or other systems to guide it, as it is equipped with its own thermal homing head.

The launcher has guides for two missiles. It is highly likely to be stabilised to compensate for pitching and is rotatable. Probably, the missile's seeker is used to capture the target, writes Militarny.

It is worth noting that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has not yet commented on the information about the improvement of Magura V5 drones.