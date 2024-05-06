DIU posts footage of Russian speedboat destruction in occupied Crimea

On May 6, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) struck a Russian speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Magura V5 marine drone was used for the attack.

DIU showed the moment of the attack on the Russian boat in Crimea

Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that during the DIU "Group 13" unit operation, a Magura V5 attack marine drone destroyed a speedboat off the Russian invaders.

As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide the large ships of the Black Sea Fleet away from the peninsula, the combat work continues against the high-speed maneuverable military vessels of the Russians, which are illegally in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea, says the description under the video. Share

What is known about the DIU attack by the Magura drone on the Russian boat

The attack by the Magura V5 marine drone took place in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district) on the night of May 6.

The Russians said that this night, near the western coast of the peninsula, they allegedly managed to "destroy" up to five unmanned boats, which, they say, "belong to the Armed Forces".

The enemy also confirmed the information that the attack was in the area of Chornomorske settlement.