DIU posts footage of Russian speedboat destruction in occupied Crimea

On May 6, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) struck a Russian speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Magura V5 marine drone was used for the attack.
DIU showed the moment of the attack on the Russian boat in Crimea
Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that during the DIU "Group 13" unit operation, a Magura V5 attack marine drone destroyed a speedboat off the Russian invaders.
What is known about the DIU attack by the Magura drone on the Russian boat
The attack by the Magura V5 marine drone took place in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district) on the night of May 6.
The Russians said that this night, near the western coast of the peninsula, they allegedly managed to "destroy" up to five unmanned boats, which, they say, "belong to the Armed Forces".
The enemy also confirmed the information that the attack was in the area of Chornomorske settlement.
Magura V5 unmanned sea drones have already sunk more than one Russian ship. Thanks to them, it was already possible to destroy: reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", missile corvette "Ivanovets", large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov", patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergei Kotov" and damage other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
