DIU hits Russian speed boat in occupied Crimea, using Magura drone
DIU hits Russian speed boat in occupied Crimea, using Magura drone

Magura drone
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) hit a speedboat of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Magura V5 marine drone was used for the attack.

What is known about the DIU attack on the Russian boat in Crimea

According to the source, the Magura V5 marine drone's attack occurred in the Vuzka Bay (Chronomorskyi district) on May 6.

The sources add that the DIU is behind the successful operation of the impression of a high-speed boat of the Russian military.

As a result of the DIU operation, the speed boat of the Russian invaders was hit by a Magura V5 naval drone at the base, the source said.

What is known about the drone attack in Crimea

After a long break in Crimea, the invaders complained about the attack by naval drones.

The Russians said that this night, near the western coast of the peninsula, they allegedly managed to "destroy" up to five unmanned boats, which, they say, "belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

The enemy also confirmed the information that the attack was in the area of Chornomorske settlement.

It will be recalled that on May 4, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence systems allegedly shot down four American operational-tactical missiles.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that during the last week, the Russian occupiers claimed almost every day that Ukraine was trying to destroy Russian facilities on the peninsula with ATACMS missiles.

According to high-ranking officials from the US Ministry of Defense, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine really have the opportunity to use ATACMS long-range missiles to strike strategic objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

