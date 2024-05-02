Satellite photo shows consequences of attack on Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea

Journalists showed satellite images of the aftermath of the strikes on the military airfield in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea on the night of 30 April.
Aftermath of the 30 April strike on Dzhankoy
Radio Liberty shared images from the Planet Labs satellite that recorded damage to military equipment at the Dzhankoy airfield.
Earlier, Russia's proxy head of Crimea, Aksyonov, claimed that Crimea was allegedly attacked by ATACMS missiles.
The Astra telegram channel reported that five Russian servicemen were wounded in the attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not officially comment on the attack.
Explosions in Dzhankoy on 30 and 17 April
According to Russian media, loud explosions were heard over Simferopol and Dzhankoy.
Later, the Russians claimed that Crimea was attacked by ATACMS missiles. A total of 11 to 15 missiles were allegedly launched.
The main target of the attack was called "military airfields and air defence areas" by the occupiers.
Prior to that, missiles attacked Dzhankoy on 17 April, when a fire was reported there. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the military airfield in Dzhankoy was destroyed or critically damaged:
4 S-400 multiple missile launchers;
3 radar stations;
air defence control point;
"Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.
