Shoigu reports drone attacks on Crimea and Russia's Belgorod region

What is known about the drone attacks

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the occupiers allegedly destroyed five drones over the Belgorod region and another over Crimea. The authorities of the annexed Crimea did not report on the consequences of the attack.

In addition, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said that in the village of Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky urban district, a drone allegedly attacked a bus carrying employees of a commercial enterprise to work.

At the time, there were only two passengers and the driver on the bus. One person was injured and suffered barotrauma and bruises. He was treated on an outpatient basis, the Russian media reported. Share

Drones attacked five regions of Russia on 2 May

On 2 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 12 aircraft-type drones were "shot down and intercepted":

5 UAVs — in Bryansk region,

3 — in the Krasnodar region,

2 — in the Rostov region,

1 — in the Belgorod region,

1 — in the Kursk region.

In particular, the governor of the Oryol region stated that "during the neutralisation" of drones in the Glazunovsky and Sverdlovsk districts, power facilities were damaged and the power supply to a number of households was disrupted.

In the Kursk region, a drone strike in the village of Ponyri damaged power lines and left the village without electricity.

In addition, on 2 May, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Afipsky, where an oil refinery is located.