Russia claims night attack on Crimea with ATACMS missiles

The Russian invaders claim that on the night of 4 May, the occupied Crimea was attacked by ATACMS missiles again.

What is known about the new strikes on Crimea

Russia's Ministry of Defence said that its air defence systems allegedly shot down four US tactical missiles.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the attack.

It is worth noting that over the past week, the Russian occupiers have been claiming almost daily that Ukraine is trying to destroy Russian facilities on the peninsula with ATACMS missiles.

According to senior officials from the US Department of Defence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do indeed have the ability to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike strategic targets of the Russian criminal army in the occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence promises Ukrainians to destroy the Crimean Bridge

According to the head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) , Kyrylo Budanov, the illegally built Crimean Bridge remains a target for the Ukrainian military.

The defence intelligence chief does not hide the fact that the Russian invaders are trying to keep the bridge's defences reinforced, but the DIU and other Ukrainian specialised agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

The target remains the Crimean Bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov stressed. Share

Recently, insiders in Ukrainian intelligence told Western journalists that this could happen in the first half of 2024.

According to them, Kyrylo Budanov's team has almost all the necessary means to finally destroy the Crimean Bridge.