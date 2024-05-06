DIU reveals new details of Russian speedboat destruction in occupied Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU reveals new details of Russian speedboat destruction in occupied Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
boat
Читати українською

On May 6, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed the Russian high-speed patrol boat of project 12150 "Mangust" ["Mongoose" in English - Ed.] with the help of a Magura V5 attack marine drone.

New details of Russian speedboat destruction by DIU naval drones

According to intelligence, boats of this class are used by the enemy fleet and special services as multi-purpose high-speed vessels for patrolling the water area, fighting against saboteurs, and search and rescue operations.

"Mangust" boats have been produced since 2000. The boats can be up to 20 m long and 5 m wide and have a maximum speed of up to 50 knots.

Ukrainian intelligence adds that the modified versions of the high-speed boats are equipped with remote-controlled combat modules and the main standard weapon—a 14.5 mm machine gun.

The Russians also have two AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, a DP-64 manual anti-sabotage grenade launcher and two "Igla" or "Verba" MANPADS on board the "Mangust".

The estimated value of the destroyed boat is about $3 million.

What is known about the DIU attack by the Magura drone on the Russian boat

The attack by the Magura V5 marine drone took place in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district) on the night of May 6.

The Russians said that this night, near the western coast of the peninsula, they allegedly managed to "destroy" up to five unmanned boats, which, they say, "belong to the Armed Forces".

Intelligence confirmed that during the operation of DIU "Group 13" unit, a Magura V5 attack marine drone destroyed a speedboat of the Russian invaders.

Magura V5 unmanned sea drones have already sunk more than one Russian ship. Thanks to them, the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs," the missile corvette "Ivanovets," the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov," the patrol ship project 22160 "Sergei Kotov," and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were destroyed.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Multifunctional ship "Katerina Velikaya" gets fire in Russian Primorye region: details
ship
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU hits Russian speed boat in occupied Crimea, using Magura drone
Magura drone
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU posts footage of Russian speedboat destruction in occupied Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
speedboat

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?