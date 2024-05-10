Russia plans huge fake news campaign in Ukraine, DIU warns

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that Russia is planning to launch a large-scale fake news campaign in the near future.
Russia is trying to split Ukrainian society
As stated in the message of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), along with the worsening of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilising efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, he can use mass events for this, where he throws his own provocations.
The enemy's military targets are not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure: hospitals, train stations, crowds of people.
The DIU noted that the attempts of Russian information campaigns using political slogans divide society. Russia creates fake news, which are parasites on real problems, but many of them are caused by the aggression of Putin's Russia.
Ukrainian specialists in information operations are doing everything possible to protect our society, but we also need the understanding and help of the Ukrainian people.
How the Kremlin is trying to sow division between the regions of Ukraine
The Center for Combating Disinformation continues to record manifestations of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at dividing Ukrainian society.
Propaganda resources of Russia are currently spreading disinformation and manipulative messages, in which the narrative is promoted that Kyiv "does nothing to protect Kharkiv and help the people of Kharkiv".
They said that all resources and air defence systems are concentrated in Kyiv to support "officials and oligarchs", while Kharkiv suffers from shelling and lack of electricity.
Also, russian propaganda spreads manipulations regarding the alleged "unfair distribution of humanitarian aid between regions" and fakes about the lack of payments to the mobilised.
