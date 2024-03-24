Putin launched a new IPSO against Ukraine - The Hill
Putin launched a new IPSO against Ukraine - The Hill

Vladimir Putin
Source:  The Hill

Journalists of The Hill note that the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping center near Moscow hit the reputation of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian special services.

How Putin is trying to hide the failure by accusing Ukraine

He can use this to justify trying to mobilize more troops for his war there. ... The majority of fake news accused Ukraine, as well as America and Britain, of attacking Moscow, — the publication says.

The authors of the article note that Putin is a person who loves victories — preferably director's victories — "a recorded victory in the elections, followed by an exciting concert, a moving speech on Victory Day, eight goals in a hockey game."

The Kremlin, no doubt, will use Moscow's attack as an excuse to further tighten its internal screws. Some of her staunchest lieutenants have called for the lifting of Russia's moratorium on the death penalty for terrorism. ... Migrant communities are already feeling uncomfortable, with reports of attacks on mosques and hostels in major Russian cities. But Ukraine's accusations and the economic risks associated with threats to migrant workers have propaganda value. So the Kremlin is unlikely to systematically deal with its security vulnerabilities, the authors of the publication note.

Putin is using the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to wage war against Ukraine

BILD editor-in-chief Marion Horn noted that horror, grief, and sympathy are normal feelings against the backdrop of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow, but Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to use all of this in his own criminal war against Ukraine.

The editor-in-chief of the publication noted that Putin is making weapons out of the victims and the suffering of their relatives in order to use even more violence in Ukraine and in his own country.

Putin was deeply humiliated by the terrorist attack. How can it be that in his empire with "security forces" terrorists with assault rifles can kill more than 100 people in a concert hall and escape unhindered? Anyone who wants to talk to Putin about a ceasefire and a "freeze" should understand that it is difficult to talk to a person who has committed violence about giving up violence. Putin is a state terrorist. He is not even ashamed to lie to the relatives of the victims of terror for the purpose of his propaganda, said Horn.

Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

