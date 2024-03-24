Journalists of The Hill note that the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping center near Moscow hit the reputation of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian special services.
How Putin is trying to hide the failure by accusing Ukraine
The authors of the article note that Putin is a person who loves victories — preferably director's victories — "a recorded victory in the elections, followed by an exciting concert, a moving speech on Victory Day, eight goals in a hockey game."
Putin is using the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to wage war against Ukraine
BILD editor-in-chief Marion Horn noted that horror, grief, and sympathy are normal feelings against the backdrop of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow, but Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to use all of this in his own criminal war against Ukraine.
The editor-in-chief of the publication noted that Putin is making weapons out of the victims and the suffering of their relatives in order to use even more violence in Ukraine and in his own country.
