Putin was deeply humiliated by the terrorist attack. How can it be that in his empire with "security forces" terrorists with assault rifles can kill more than 100 people in a concert hall and escape unhindered? Anyone who wants to talk to Putin about a ceasefire and a "freeze" should understand that it is difficult to talk to a person who has committed violence about giving up violence. Putin is a state terrorist. He is not even ashamed to lie to the relatives of the victims of terror for the purpose of his propaganda, said Horn.