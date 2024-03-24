According to the spokeswoman of the US National Security Council at the White House, Adrienne Watson, Ukraine cannot be involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow.

The Islamic State bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no participation of Ukraine, Watson stressed.

According to US Vice President Kamala Harris, there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow.

No, there is no evidence. And in fact, we know that by all indications it is ISIS-K that is responsible for what happened, Harris emphasized.

What benefits will Putin receive from the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow

According to the army general, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Mykola Malomuzha, the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow was another attempt by the Kremlin to discredit Ukraine on the international stage.

Malomuzh noted that ISIS terrorists were clearly involved in the terrorist attack.

In his opinion, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will use the terrorist attack to suppress the Russians even more.

It is possible to introduce an anti-terrorist regime on the entire territory of the Russian Federation, which will allow us to tighten the screws even more. And there you can announce another wave of mobilization, without fear of protests and dissatisfaction. Because for dissatisfaction, it will be possible to thunder for longer terms than now, — suggests Malomuzh.

He also points to the Kremlin's attempt to discredit Ukraine at the international level.

Putin and all Russian propaganda are now working hard in this direction, trying to "somehow connect everything with the "Ukrainian trail". The Kremlin has been trying to present Ukraine as a terrorist state for a long time. Now we see the stakes in this special information operation increasing. The goal is clear — to reduce support our country from the West, to prevent the involvement of hesitant countries — China, India — on our side, the general explains.

Malomuzh also considers the Kremlin's line against the backdrop of the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to be another attempt to justify the criminal invasion of Ukraine.

It is hardly a coincidence that "Crocus" happened right now — after Putin's re-election and before the Global Peace Summit, which Ukraine is preparing. Diplomats, spies in the guise of diplomats, various agents of influence will now actively raise the topic of the need for negotiations and the justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, — predicts the ex-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

He also warns about attempts of new so-called "acts of retaliation" by the Russian Federation.