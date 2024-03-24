According to the spokeswoman of the US National Security Council at the White House, Adrienne Watson, Ukraine cannot be involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow.
The US states that there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow
According to US Vice President Kamala Harris, there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow.
What benefits will Putin receive from the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow
According to the army general, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Mykola Malomuzha, the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow was another attempt by the Kremlin to discredit Ukraine on the international stage.
Malomuzh noted that ISIS terrorists were clearly involved in the terrorist attack.
In his opinion, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will use the terrorist attack to suppress the Russians even more.
He also points to the Kremlin's attempt to discredit Ukraine at the international level.
Malomuzh also considers the Kremlin's line against the backdrop of the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to be another attempt to justify the criminal invasion of Ukraine.
He also warns about attempts of new so-called "acts of retaliation" by the Russian Federation.