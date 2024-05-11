How Ukrainian army got bridgehead near Krynky — details of unique operation

In August 2023, Ukrainian forces were able to implement an extremely complex operation of landing on the left bank of the Dnipro river and create a bridgehead near the village of Krynky.

How Ukraine managed to get hold of the left bank of the Dnipro river

Shaman, the commander of the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukrainee and Bober, the commander of the joint tactical group of the special forces revealed the previously unknown details of the dangerous mission for the first time.

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, this operation was an unexpected blow for the enemy, as a result of which the Russian invaders suffered serious losses.

What is important to understand is that despite the use of additional forces and resources, the Russian army still fails to restore occupation control over this coastal strip of Ukrainian land.

The bridgehead near Krynky is not only heroically held and even gradually expanded by the Ukrainian Navy.

On this part of the front, they are opposed by the Russian group of troops "Dnipro" under the command of Colonel-General Mykhailo Teplinsky, the commander of the Airborne Forces of the army of the aggressor country.

We have had some interaction with neighboring units. This particular battalion of the Odesa Army, as well as the 8th Special Forces Regiment of the special forces, took part in this, not the least... We understood that the enemy was planning a rotation. One main enemy landing brigade, which held defences on the left bank of the Dnipro a little higher than the Antoniv bridge, was heading in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. They were also replaced by paratroopers, but newly created units from the occupied Crimea. They are quite fresh, so to speak, says the commander of the special unit of the DIU, Shaman. Share

According to the fighter, when new enemy forces began to enter the position, which were not sufficiently familiar with the situation, it was decided to start the operation

A large number of special forces took part in it. Despite the fact that the first attempt was unsuccessful, it was still possible to successfully enter the interpositional space.

Immediately after that, there were several rather intense clashes with Russian observation posts.

Some were almost completely destroyed or captured. After that, Ukrainian fighters were divided into zones of influence.

Many occupiers were liquidated during the capture of the bridgehead in Krynky

As the commander of the combined tactical group of the 8th regiment and the 144th center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign "Bober" notes, the enemy lost 73 soldiers only during the first day of the operation.

Russian observation posts on the shore did not play their role, because the occupiers were taken out on rotation only at night. And those who took positions were not shown what to do there.