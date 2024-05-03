Russia to use "three-layer" plan to destabilise Ukraine in May, DIU says

In May, Russia will launch a "three-tiered" plan consisting of military, disinformation and international components to destabilise Ukraine.

According to Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the main factor is the military.

According to him, it will take weeks for the military aid recently allocated by the United States to reach the front line. At the same time, according to a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), it is unlikely that this aid will equal Ukraine's potential with Russia's stockpile of shells or provide effective protection against Russian guided aerial bombs.

The second part of Russia's plan is the Kremlin's disinformation campaign in Ukraine, which will be aimed at undermining Ukrainian mobilisation and the political legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose presidential term is set to expire on 20 May.

Although the Constitution allows for an indefinite extension in wartime, the president's opponents are already highlighting his vulnerability, the newspaper reported.

The third part of the plan, according to the deputy chief of the DIU, is Russia's campaign to isolate Ukraine internationally.

Russian special operation "Maidan-3" against Ukraine is approaching its culmination

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine officially warns that the Maidan-3 special operation conducted by the Russian Federation against our country will reach its culmination in March-May 2024.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to:

to question the legitimacy of government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20,

spread panic moods, despondency,

to artificially oppose civilians and military,

put us at odds with our allies,

spread all kinds of "conspiracy theories" in society.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that it has lists of people whom Russia may involve in spreading its narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

