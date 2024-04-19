Ukraine's watchdog group says Russia spreading fake news about alleged Russian offensive on Sumy region

The Russians are spreading information that they are allegedly preparing an attack on the Sumy region. It is fake.

What is known about the new Russian fake about the attack on the Sumy region

Russian propagandists claim that Russian troops "want to advance on the Sumy region" to draw the reserves of Ukrainian defenders away from Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

The Russians are also spreading fakes about "the preparation of the Ukrainian offensive from the Sumy region to the Kursk region." As "evidence", they use Ukrainian stories about the training of border guards.

The CCD points out that in this way, the Russians are trying to justify their shelling of populated areas of the Sumy region and intimidate residents of border towns and villages to force them to leave there.

In fact, Russia does not have sufficient reserves for an attack on the Sumy region, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) emphasised. Share

What is known about other Russian fakes

Russian propagandists regularly spread fakes related to the war against Ukraine. They refer to another "offensive" or "evacuation".

Yesterday, April 17, Ukrainian rescuers warned that on their behalf, they were spreading information about the "evacuation of Kharkiv due to the threat of encircling the city" in the Signal messenger. This is another fake of the enemy.

The goals of such fakes are to intimidate the civilian population of Ukraine and sow chaos to destabilize the situation inside the country.