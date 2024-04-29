Ukraine's watchdog group says Kremlin spreading manipulative fake news about alleged Ukraine's preparation for talks with Russia

Russian propaganda launched another fake about Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers will spread false information that Kyiv is preparing to start negotiations with the Kremlin in June.

Russia is spreading new fake about Ukraine

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), the information that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to start peace talks with the Russian Federation in June is invalid. The dissemination of these theses in the network is a manipulation around the statement of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The CCD noted that a disinformation thesis is spreading, as if "Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the conclusion of peace with the Russian Federation in June 2024."

In fact, Zelenskyy said: "The majority of the world must force Russia to make peace and can do it. It is in June that the path to a just peace can begin."

During this statement, the head of state meant the summit on the Ukrainian peace formula in Switzerland, which will become a platform for discussing the future peace process.

Russia will not be a participant in this event, so there is no question of a "peace conclusion," the Center noted. Share

In addition, it is noted that messages of this kind help the enemy in his efforts to sow pro-degenerate sentiments in Ukrainian society.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several rounds of negotiations have been held between the two sides. However, these negotiations did not bring significant results.

The Ukrainian authorities now clearly state that they will not sit down at the negotiating table again until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, the American TV channel NBC News reported that the USA and the EU have started informal consultations with Ukraine regarding the possibility of peace talks with Russia. During these consultations, issues were discussed that Ukraine could agree to in exchange for peace.